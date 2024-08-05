Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.31. 37,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,243. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AADI

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.