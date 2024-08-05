ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 140.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ACIW traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.70. 105,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,476. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

