ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 74,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,062.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

