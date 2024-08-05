Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

