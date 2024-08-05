AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

AerCap stock opened at $86.61 on Monday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AerCap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

