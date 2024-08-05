Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Agilysys by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.51. 7,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,590. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

