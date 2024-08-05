Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,018. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 489.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after buying an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,409,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $70,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $30,306,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

