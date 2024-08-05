Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

NYSE APD opened at $281.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.06. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

