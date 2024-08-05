Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,727. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.