Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $132.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $83.41. 1,573,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,062,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

