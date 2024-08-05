Alector (ALEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alector Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of ALEC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 196,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,199. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $478.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
