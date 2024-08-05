Alector (ALEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.63 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. 196,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,199. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $478.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

