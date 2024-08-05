Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,432,813. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.