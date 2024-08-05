Alerus Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $413.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

