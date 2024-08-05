Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $229.50 on Monday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

