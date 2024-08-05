Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 1,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,601,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

