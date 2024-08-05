ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4,157.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALE opened at $64.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.