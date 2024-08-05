AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $23,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AB. Bank of America lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 437,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

