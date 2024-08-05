Allient (ALNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.12. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

