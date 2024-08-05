Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
ALLO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,301. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.85.
ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
