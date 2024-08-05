Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

