Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 9.0 %

AOSL stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.05 million, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.