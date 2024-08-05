Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $502.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 498.12 ($6.41), with a volume of 1560698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.90 ($6.43).

AFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.40) to GBX 465 ($5.98) in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a market capitalization of £569.75 million, a PE ratio of 4,152.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 468.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.70.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

