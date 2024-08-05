Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Second Line Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

