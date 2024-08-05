Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.