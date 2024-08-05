Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

