Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 178,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.95. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

