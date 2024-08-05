Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Altus Power by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 78.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 437,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 192,687 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altus Power by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPS opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $610.55 million, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

