Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.