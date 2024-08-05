Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Shares of AMZN traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. 27,158,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,131,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.