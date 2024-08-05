Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $152.14 and last traded at $158.67. Approximately 29,912,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 43,180,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 98,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,545,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,908,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.92.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

