American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 318,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $232.28 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

