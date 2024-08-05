American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $148.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

