Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $464.33.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMP opened at $402.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.