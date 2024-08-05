Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. 138,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.