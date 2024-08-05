Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

