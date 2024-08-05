Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.39 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.85.

Shares of LRCX opened at $763.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.37. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

