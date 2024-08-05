Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meritage Homes Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $20.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.4 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $191.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $210.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,887,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.