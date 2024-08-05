Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $17,619,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

