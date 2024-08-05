Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 223,639 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.