Analysts Offer Predictions for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $151.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.