Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Matters Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.28 million.

