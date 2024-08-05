Analysts Set Expectations for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$124.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51.

In other news, Director Peter James Blake bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

