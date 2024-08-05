Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 72,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 188,330 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 410,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

