Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572,679 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $219.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

