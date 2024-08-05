Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

