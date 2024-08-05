Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $186.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $197.12 and last traded at $209.33. Approximately 47,581,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 63,476,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.86.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upped their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

