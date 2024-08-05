Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

