AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.