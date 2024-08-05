Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.36.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.