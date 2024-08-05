Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $12.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 990,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 91,970 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.